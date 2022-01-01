Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Little River
/
Miami
/
Little River
/
Croissants
Little River restaurants that serve croissants
Harper Juice
8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores
No reviews yet
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
$6.95
Egg & Cheese Croissant
$5.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$4.95
More about Harper Juice
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
Avg 4.3
(812 reviews)
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$5.75
More about The Citadel
