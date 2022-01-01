Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Little River
/
Miami
/
Little River
/
Fish Tacos
Little River restaurants that serve fish tacos
TACOS
La Santa Taqueria
201 NE 82nd St, Miami
Avg 4
(203 reviews)
Fish Taco
$14.50
Tempura grouper, salsa roja de guajillo, cilantro mayo, pico de gallo, cucumber, radish
More about La Santa Taqueria
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
Avg 4.3
(812 reviews)
Crispy Fish Tacos
$14.95
More about The Citadel
Browse other tasty dishes in Little River
Avocado Toast
Noodle Soup
Greek Salad
Sliders
Salmon
Garden Salad
Chicken Soup
Omelettes
More near Little River to explore
Brickell
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Wynwood
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Little Haiti
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Shorecrest
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Design District
Avg 3.4
(5 restaurants)
Flagami
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Shenandoah
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Belle Meade
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston