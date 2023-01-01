Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Little River
/
Miami
/
Little River
/
Fritters
Little River restaurants that serve fritters
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
Avg 4.3
(812 reviews)
Caribbean Conch Fritters
$14.00
Manjay Pikliz, Honey Mustard Remoulade
More about The Citadel
Manjay - Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
No reviews yet
Caribbean Conch Fritters
$14.00
Served with Manjay Pikliz and Honey Mustard Remoulade
More about Manjay - Citadel
