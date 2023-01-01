Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Little River

Little River restaurants
Little River restaurants that serve fritters

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caribbean Conch Fritters$14.00
Manjay Pikliz, Honey Mustard Remoulade
More about The Citadel
Manjay - Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caribbean Conch Fritters$14.00
Served with Manjay Pikliz and Honey Mustard Remoulade
More about Manjay - Citadel

