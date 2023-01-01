Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Karaage in
Little River
/
Miami
/
Little River
/
Karaage
Little River restaurants that serve karaage
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
Avg 4.3
(812 reviews)
Karaage - Japanese Bite Sized Fried Chicken
$12.00
More about The Citadel
RAMEN
Hachidori Ramen Bar
8222 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
Avg 4.5
(334 reviews)
Karaage Donburi
$22.00
Sushi Rice, Karaage, Furikake, Ajitama Egg*
More about Hachidori Ramen Bar
