Midtown juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Angelina’s Coffee and Juice image

 

Angelina’s Coffee and Juice

3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$7.50
Served on our thick-sliced, multi-grain, sourdough bread
CYO Breakfast Sandwich$1.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich
TBA Sandwich
Turkey, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, tomatoes and dijon mustard on sourdough bread
More about Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
The Vegan Choice image

 

The Vegan Choice

3301 NE 1st Avenue #103-1,, Maimi Dade

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Vegan Choice

