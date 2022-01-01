Avocado toast in Midtown

Midtown restaurants that serve avocado toast

Thatch image

 

Thatch

3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST$9.00
More about Thatch
Avocado Toast image

 

Angelina’s Coffee and Juice

3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.50
Served on our thick-sliced, multi-grain, sourdough bread
More about Angelina’s Coffee and Juice
