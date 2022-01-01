Salmon in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve salmon

SUGARCANE raw bar grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (6245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado$12.00
salmon avocado*$7.00
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Coconut Grove

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Shorecrest

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Flagler

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Belle Meade

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Silver Bluff

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston