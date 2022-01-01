Shorecrest restaurants you'll love
More about Habibi Kush
FALAFEL • CHICKEN
Habibi Kush
930 NE 79 ST, Miami
|Popular items
|Egyptian Beef Empanadas
|$10.00
Ground beef with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic, olive oil baked in a pita bread ~ served with tzatziki sauce
|Chicken Shawarma
|$12.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breast with pickled vegetables, wrapped in a warm pita bread ~ served with garlic sauce
|Mezze Platter
|$18.00
A medley of our most popular appetizers, to titillate your tastebuds before enjoying your meal: Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Kibbeh & Labneh
More about Boteco Brazilian Bar
Boteco Brazilian Bar
916 NE 79th St, Miami
|Popular items
|Coxinha De Frango
|$5.45
Chicken croquettes & catupiry cheese.
(2 units)
|Picanha Fatiada Na Chapa
|$31.00
13oz grilled top sirloin steak.
|Pastel
More about Pinch Kitchen+Bar
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Kitchen+Bar
8601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Seasonal Soup
|$10.00
100% vegetables - vegan
|Pinch Salad
|$14.00
arugula, shaved veggies, parmigianno reggiano, cucumber vinaigrette
|Organic Half Chicken
|$25.00
pommes puree, chicken jus
More about Battubelin
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
Battubelin
749 NE 79th St, Miami
|Popular items
|La Focaccia Al Formaggio
|$20.00
|Diavola Pinsa
|$16.00
|Pasta Fresca
|$16.00
More about Genuine Commissary
Genuine Commissary
860 NE 79 ST, Miami Shores
|Popular items
|EA Citrus Tartlet
|$0.61
|EA Blanched Fries
|$7.00
|Chunks ea
|$0.52