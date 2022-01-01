Shorecrest restaurants you'll love

Toast

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Shorecrest restaurants

Habibi Kush image

FALAFEL • CHICKEN

Habibi Kush

930 NE 79 ST, Miami

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egyptian Beef Empanadas$10.00
Ground beef with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic, olive oil baked in a pita bread ~ served with tzatziki sauce
Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breast with pickled vegetables, wrapped in a warm pita bread ~ served with garlic sauce
Mezze Platter$18.00
A medley of our most popular appetizers, to titillate your tastebuds before enjoying your meal: Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Kibbeh & Labneh
More about Habibi Kush
Boteco Brazilian Bar image

 

Boteco Brazilian Bar

916 NE 79th St, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coxinha De Frango$5.45
Chicken croquettes & catupiry cheese.
(2 units)
Picanha Fatiada Na Chapa$31.00
13oz grilled top sirloin steak.
Pastel
More about Boteco Brazilian Bar
Pinch Kitchen+Bar image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Kitchen+Bar

8601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seasonal Soup$10.00
100% vegetables - vegan
Pinch Salad$14.00
arugula, shaved veggies, parmigianno reggiano, cucumber vinaigrette
Organic Half Chicken$25.00
pommes puree, chicken jus
More about Pinch Kitchen+Bar
Battubelin image

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

Battubelin

749 NE 79th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (709 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
La Focaccia Al Formaggio$20.00
Diavola Pinsa$16.00
Pasta Fresca$16.00
More about Battubelin
Genuine Commissary image

 

Genuine Commissary

860 NE 79 ST, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
EA Citrus Tartlet$0.61
EA Blanched Fries$7.00
Chunks ea$0.52
More about Genuine Commissary
Ferraro's Kitchen image

 

Ferraro's Kitchen

1099 NE 79TH STREET, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ferraro's Kitchen

