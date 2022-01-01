West Flagler restaurants you'll love

West Flagler restaurants
West Flagler's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Latin American
Must-try West Flagler restaurants

La Carreta Calle Ocho image

 

La Carreta Calle Ocho

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Bistec Empanizado$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
Don Camaron image

SEAFOOD

Don Camaron

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paella$19.95
Minuta Sandwich & Fries/Pan con Minuta& Fries$7.95
Salmon Cilantro con Camarones/with Shrimp$21.95
More about Don Camaron
Don Camaron Fish Market image

SEAFOOD

Don Camaron Fish Market

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Lobster By Pound$9.99
Shrimp (16/20) Shell On Pink - Argentino$11.99
Oysters Dozen$8.99
More about Don Camaron Fish Market
Versailles Restaurant image

 

Versailles Restaurant

3555 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yuquita Frita$6.50
Crispy Homemade Yuca Fries Served with Our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Cuban Especial$9.50
Large Version of Our Famous Cuban Sandwich
La Carreta Especial$8.95
Ham, Roast Pork, Swiss Cheese and Chorizo on Cuban Bread with Mustard and Pickles
More about Versailles Restaurant
Latin Cafe 2000 image

FRENCH FRIES

Latin Cafe 2000

875 NW 42 Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bistec de Palomilla$11.99
Grilled thin Cuban-style steak topped with onions.
Croqueta de Jamón$1.00
Housemade Ham croquette.
Desayuno Tradicional$5.99
Two eggs any style with ham or bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes or French fries, and your choice of toast and coffee.
More about Latin Cafe 2000
La Carreta image

SANDWICHES • STEAKS

La Carreta

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (5648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
Sopa de Pollo Lg.$4.50
Chicken Soup Large
Arroz Imperial$9.25
Boneless Chicken and Yellow Rice, Topped with Mayonnaise or Cheese, Pimiento, Green Peas and a Hard Boiled Egg, Served with Maduros
More about La Carreta

