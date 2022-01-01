Ceviche in West Flagler
West Flagler restaurants that serve ceviche
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
La Carreta Calle Ocho
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Ceviche Tropical
|$8.75
Fresh Fish Cured in Lime, Cilantro and Jalapenos, Prepared with Diced Avocado, Tomatoes and Boniato Chips
More about Don Camaron
SEAFOOD
Don Camaron
501 NW 37th Ave, Miami
|Shrimp Ceviche /Ceviche de Camaron
|$13.95
More about Versailles Restaurant
Versailles Restaurant
3555 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Ceviche Tropical
|$8.75
Fresh Fish Cured in Lime, Cilantro and Jalapenos, Prepared with Diced Avocado, Tomatoes and Boniato Chips