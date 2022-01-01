Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in West Flagler

Go
West Flagler restaurants
Toast

West Flagler restaurants that serve club sandwiches

La Carreta Calle Ocho image

 

La Carreta Calle Ocho

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$8.95
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
Versailles Restaurant image

 

Versailles Restaurant

3555 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$8.95
More about Versailles Restaurant
Latin Cafe 2000 image

FRENCH FRIES

Latin Cafe 2000

875 NW 42 Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Club Sandwich$7.99
American bread, bolo ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with French Fries.
More about Latin Cafe 2000

Browse other tasty dishes in West Flagler

Chocolate Cheesecake

Salmon

Cheesecake

Flan

Tamales

Parrilla

Pancakes

Tostadas

Map

More near West Flagler to explore

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Haiti

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Shenandoah

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Silver Bluff

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston