Club sandwiches in
West Flagler
/
Miami
/
West Flagler
/
Club Sandwiches
West Flagler restaurants that serve club sandwiches
La Carreta Calle Ocho
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
No reviews yet
Club Sandwich
$8.95
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
Versailles Restaurant
3555 SW 8th Street, Miami
No reviews yet
Club Sandwich
$8.95
More about Versailles Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Latin Cafe 2000
875 NW 42 Ave, Miami
Avg 4.2
(1428 reviews)
Club Sandwich
$7.99
American bread, bolo ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with French Fries.
More about Latin Cafe 2000
