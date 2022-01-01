Wynwood breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Wynwood
SANDWICHES
Morgans 2829 INC
28 NE 29th St, Miami
Popular items
Orange Juice
$8.00
Asian Salmon
$26.00
French Toast
$16.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
R House Wynwood
2727 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
Popular items
Croquetas Ham
$12.00
Smoky ham. Spicy Aioli
Croquetas Mozz
$10.00
Mozzarella, roasted jalapeño. Spicy Aioli
Arepa Short Rib
$14.00
Coffee-braised short rib, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, crispy onions
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Club
2400 N Miami Ave, Miami
Popular items
Iced Latte
$5.50
Double shot of espresso with your choice of milk over ice.
Avoca-Duhh
$11.00
Sliced Avocado, Plain Cream Cheese, Everything Seasoning, Red Onions, Tomato, Freshly squeezed lemon juice and a pinch of sea salt & craced pepper. Served on your choice of Bagel.
Spicy Nova
$13.00
New York Smoked Samaki Salmon, Volcano Cream Cheese Spread, Pickled Onions, on your choice of Bagel