Wynwood Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Wynwood

Beaker & Gray

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

Avg 4.5 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Ribs$21.00
chinese vinegar, plum ketchup, mint
10pc Wings$16.00
brown sugar, sesame, tamarind (spicy)
Yellow Curry$23.00
rice noodle, shrimp, chinese sausage
Doya

 

Doya

347 NW 24TH ST, MIAMI

Avg 4.8 (104 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Kofte$18.00
House Salad$16.00
Lamb Chops$39.00
BG pic

 

ICON Mediterranean

241 NW 24 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POWER RICE BOWL$14.50
Cilantro Lime Rice , Chopped lettuce, Scallions, Parsley MIx , Diced Tomatoes, Pickled-Cucumber, Pickled-Turnips, Toasted Almonds, Sammon Chips, and our Secret Sauce.
Potato Fingers Side$5.99
Side Serving of our French Fries
Sauce Sidez Click here
