Burritos in Wynwood
Wynwood restaurants that serve burritos
The Oasis Wynwood
2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami
|Potatoes & Peppers Burrito
|$11.00
Flour tortilla with potatoes & pepperr, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema
TACOS
La Tiendita Taqueria
218 NW 25th St, Miami
|BIRRIA BURRITO
|$15.00
8in flour tortilla served with slow coocked brisket, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$14.00
8in flour tortilla served with 48 hour marinated flank steak, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
|PASTOR BURRITO
|$12.00
8in flour tortilla served with roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.