Burritos in Wynwood

Wynwood restaurants
Wynwood restaurants that serve burritos

The Oasis Wynwood image

 

The Oasis Wynwood

2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Potatoes & Peppers Burrito$11.00
Flour tortilla with potatoes & pepperr, red rice, refried black beans, Mexican cheese blend, pico de gallo & Mexican crema
More about The Oasis Wynwood
Item pic

TACOS

La Tiendita Taqueria

218 NW 25th St, Miami

Avg 3.6 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BIRRIA BURRITO$15.00
8in flour tortilla served with slow coocked brisket, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.00
8in flour tortilla served with 48 hour marinated flank steak, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
PASTOR BURRITO$12.00
8in flour tortilla served with roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro rice, guacamole, corn, pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, romaine lettuce, and sour cream.
More about La Tiendita Taqueria

