Chips and salsa in Wynwood

Go
Wynwood restaurants
Wynwood restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Kush image

 

Kush

2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips N Salsa$7.00
Homemade Salsa with a side of Tortilla Chips
More about Kush
The Oasis Wynwood image

 

The Oasis Wynwood

2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Warm tortilla chips, served with house made salsa
More about The Oasis Wynwood

