Lentil soup in Wynwood

Wynwood restaurants
Toast

Wynwood restaurants that serve lentil soup

Morgans 2829 INC image

SANDWICHES

Morgans 2829 INC - Miami

28 NE 29th St, Miami

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil soup$8.00
More about Morgans 2829 INC - Miami
Zak the Baker image

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sunchoke & Garlic Soup$14.00
Lentils soup serves with a slice of toasted sourdough bread.
More about Zak the Baker

