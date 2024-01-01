Pies in Wynwood
Wynwood restaurants that serve pies
Kush - Wynwood
2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami
|Hobo Frito Pie
|$10.00
Homemade Chili W/ Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Chopped White Onions and Scallions. Served in a Bag of Fritos
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$35.00
*24 Hour Notice Required*
Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans , whipped cream and crumbles.
Please specify desired date and pick up time.
|Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Award winning pie made in-house.
Graham Cracker, Pecans, Lime Zest, Whipped Cream
SANDWICHES
Morgans 2829 INC - Miami
28 NE 29th St, Miami
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$22.00