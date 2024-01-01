Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Wynwood

Wynwood restaurants
Wynwood restaurants that serve pies

Kush - Wynwood

2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hobo Frito Pie$10.00
Homemade Chili W/ Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Chopped White Onions and Scallions. Served in a Bag of Fritos
Whole Key Lime Pie$35.00
*24 Hour Notice Required*
Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans , whipped cream and crumbles.
Please specify desired date and pick up time.
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Award winning pie made in-house.
Graham Cracker, Pecans, Lime Zest, Whipped Cream
More about Kush - Wynwood
SANDWICHES

Morgans 2829 INC - Miami

28 NE 29th St, Miami

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
More about Morgans 2829 INC - Miami
PIZZA

Pizza Tropical at Gramps TO GO!

176 Nw 24th St, Miami

Avg 4 (369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
El Peppe Pie$30.00
This is our pepp. We use Ezzo Sausage Co.’s Italian meats. All our pies are only big boys: 20”.
More about Pizza Tropical at Gramps TO GO!

