Miami Squeeze

Eat Smart. Live Well. Love Life

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

18315 West Dixie Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (784 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade Soup Lentils$6.50
Vitamin C
Get a healthy dose with this mix of Pineapple, Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruit, and Ginger.
Squeeze Wrap$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Avocado & Pesto Wrapped in Your Choice of Spinach or Whole Wheat Wrap. Toasted
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Carrots.
Seamoss$7.99
Seamoss, Peach, Strawberries, Apple
Tuna Wrap$13.20
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Grilled Chicken Platter$13.00
Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki
Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas .
Wawa Wrap$12.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice & Chickpeas, Avocado & Secret Sauce.
Kelly Green
A green mix of Spinach, Celery, Kale, Lemons, Pineapples, Broccoli , Cucumbers, and Apples.
Green Goddess
A divine blend of Celery, Cucumbers, Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Spinach, and Kale.
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

18315 West Dixie Hwy

North Miami Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
