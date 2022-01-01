Go
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Miami Squeeze - Aventura Mall

Miami Squeeze - Aventura Mall

Eat Smart. Live Well. Love Life

19565 Biscayne Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sea Moss
Seamoss, Pineapple, Peach, Strawberry, Apple
Wawa Wrap$10.90
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Mozzarella & Avocado. Toasted
Chicken Bowl$10.90
Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot
Mango Berry
Mango, Strawberry, Pineapple
Honey Crunch
Honey, Granola, Almond Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter
Greek Salad$9.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olive, Mixed Pepper,Red Onion, Feta Cheese
Tuna Wrap$9.90
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot
Chicken Wrap$15.00
Miami Peach
Peach, Strawberry, Pineapple
Blue House
Blueberry, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana
See full menu

Location

19565 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura FL

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fresh Carrot Aventura

No reviews yet

100% Natural, Fresh & Healthy Ingredient's
and Kosher

Amazonica

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Three Woks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carrot Express

No reviews yet

Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston