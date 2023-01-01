Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Miamisburg

Go
Miamisburg restaurants
Toast

Miamisburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Roosters - Miami Township

9400 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters - Miami Township
Item pic

 

The Park Grille & Bar - 10259 Penny Lane

10259 Penny Lane, Miamisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cordon Blue Chicken Sandwich$11.79
CHoice of fried or grilled chicken topped with ham, swiss cheese and alfredo and bacon.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.89
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in house BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, bacon and cheddar cheese.
More about The Park Grille & Bar - 10259 Penny Lane

Browse other tasty dishes in Miamisburg

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Italian Subs

Quesadillas

Chili

Fried Pickles

Chicken Salad

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Miamisburg to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (207 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston