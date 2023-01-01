Chicken sandwiches in Miamisburg
Miamisburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Roosters - Miami Township
Roosters - Miami Township
9400 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.
More about The Park Grille & Bar - 10259 Penny Lane
The Park Grille & Bar - 10259 Penny Lane
10259 Penny Lane, Miamisburg
|Cordon Blue Chicken Sandwich
|$11.79
CHoice of fried or grilled chicken topped with ham, swiss cheese and alfredo and bacon.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$13.89
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in house BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, bacon and cheddar cheese.