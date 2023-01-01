Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Miamisburg

Miamisburg restaurants
Miamisburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken

EP's Eats LLC

10077 Edgerton Drive, Miamisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
classic grilled chicken sandwich$13.00
juicy, seasoned chicken breast topped with leafy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, garlic aioli, and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun
More about EP's Eats LLC
Item pic

 

Roosters - Miami Township

9400 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Sliders Grilled$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Half$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Roosters - Miami Township

