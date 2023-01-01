Grilled chicken in Miamisburg
EP's Eats LLC
10077 Edgerton Drive, Miamisburg
|classic grilled chicken sandwich
|$13.00
juicy, seasoned chicken breast topped with leafy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, garlic aioli, and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun
Roosters - Miami Township
9400 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Chicken Sliders Grilled
|$6.99
Two mini grilled chicken sandwiches served with a side of your choice of sauce and pickles.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.