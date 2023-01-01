Miamisburg restaurants you'll love
Must-try Miamisburg restaurants
Roosters - Miami Township
9400 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
|Popular items
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.99
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|Potato Wedges
|$3.29
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
|Curly Fries
|$3.29
Curly like a pig's tail!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
TJ Chumps - Miamisburg
12 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg
KULA SIGNATURE - Centerville Ohio
Summit Point Drive, Miamisburg
La Embajada - Artisan Argentinian Cuisine
9486 SPRINGBORO PK, MIAMISBURG
Milano's Pizza, Subs & Taps - Miami
9572 North Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
The Park Grille & Bar - 10259 Penny Lane
10259 Penny Lane, Miamisburg
|Popular items
|Keg Party
|$12.79
Large tater tots topped with pulled pork and queso.
|Fire Cracker Shrimp
|$9.29
Fried Shrimp tossed in a house made sweet chili sauce.
|House Salad
|$6.29
Fresh mixed greens with diced tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar cheese with your choice of ranch,garlic blue cheese, Italian, and basil vinaigrette.
CUPCAKES
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0294 - Dayton-South, OH
9632 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
elé Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar - Austin Landing
3680 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bennett's Publical Family Sports Grill
67 S Main St, Miamisburg
Ron’s Pizza - Miamisburg - 1 S Main St
1 S Main St, Miamisburg
Childer’s Chimney Cakes - 9650 Summit Point Dr Apt. 312
9650 Summit Point Dr Apt. 312, Miamisburg