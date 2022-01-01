Mac and cheese in Miamisburg
Miamisburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken
Mike's Nashville Hot Chicken
10655 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg
|Fast Pack
|$24.00
12 jumbo chicken tenders, 1/2 pint of dipping sauce, 1/2 pint of pickles
|36 Tenders
|$72.00
36 jumbo chicken tenders with 1 pint of dipping sauce
|Quart of Green Beans
|$10.00
More about Roosters
Roosters
9400 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.49
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"
Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes,
green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Potato Wedges
|$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.