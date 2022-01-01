Go
Mia's Meals Falafel Bar

Come in and enjoy!

FALAFEL

3 S Haddon Ave

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel Pita$10.00
Pita bread filled with falafel, hummus, Israeli salad, Israeli pickles and tahini.
Lentil Soup$6.00
Delicious home-made lentil soup. Soup is gluten friendly.
Just Balls$5.00
8 falafel balls served with tahini dip.
Falafel Bowl$12.00
Hummus-base bowl topped with falafel, Israeli salad, Israeli pickles, tahini and a side of pita bread.
Falafel Salad$12.00
Israeli salad topped with falafel, Israeli pickles and tahini.
Tahini Shake$6.00
A sweet house blended frozen shake made with tahini, date syrup and almond milk.
Classic Hummus / Tahini$8.00
Classic hummus tahini bowl sprinkled with paprika, zaatar and drizzled with olive oil.
Shawarma Fries$5.00
Crispy fries tossed in special house shawarma seasonings served with tahini dip.
Extra Pita$1.00
Fries$4.00
Location

3 S Haddon Ave

Haddonfield NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
