Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Midland
  • /
  • Micaela's On The Go - 4411 Illinois Ave. Suite A1
A map showing the location of Micaela's On The Go - 4411 Illinois Ave. Suite A1View gallery

Micaela's On The Go - 4411 Illinois Ave. Suite A1

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4411 Illinois Ave. Suite A1

Midland, TX 79703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4411 Illinois Ave. Suite A1, Midland TX 79703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Triple Threat Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
12 Meta Drive Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
Murray's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
3211 W Wadley Ave #24 Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext
The Patio Drafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
2101 W Wadley Ave Ste 45 Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext
BUTTERMILK SKY PIE SHOP - MIDLAND
orange star4.5 • 5
4400 N Midland Dr Midland, TX 79707
View restaurantnext
mulberry cafe - 2101 w. wadley suite 8
orange starNo Reviews
2101 w. wadley suite 8 Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext
Venezia Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,504
2101 W Wadley Ave # 20 Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midland

Venezia Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,504
2101 W Wadley Ave # 20 Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext
Opal's Table
orange star4.2 • 355
223 West Wall Street #150 Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
The Buffalo Nickel, by Cibolo Creek
orange star4.7 • 93
216 N Main St Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
BUTTERMILK SKY PIE SHOP - MIDLAND
orange star4.5 • 5
4400 N Midland Dr Midland, TX 79707
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Midland

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Micaela's On The Go - 4411 Illinois Ave. Suite A1

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston