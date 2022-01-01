Go
Consumer picView gallery

MicGinny's On the Ice - 2000 scottsville-chili road

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2000 scottsville-chili road

scottsville, NY 14546

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

2000 scottsville-chili road, scottsville NY 14546

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Guys Pizza
orange star4.3 • 229
3313 Chili Ave Rochester, NY 14624
View restaurantnext
The tap It Bar and Grill - 1761 Scottsville rd
orange starNo Reviews
1761 Scottsville rd Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Reminisce Soda Fountain
orange star4.5 • 44
3013 Main Street Caledonia, NY 14423
View restaurantnext
MicGinny's
orange starNo Reviews
2246 East River Road Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Patty Shack
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3 Henrietta, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediteranean Grill - Henrietta
orange starNo Reviews
300 Hylan Drive Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Map

More near scottsville

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MicGinny's On the Ice - 2000 scottsville-chili road

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston