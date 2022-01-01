Go
Toast

Michael Forbes Grille

a Kansas City tradition since 1985
always fresh from scratch food in a warm atmosphere with a great bar that has the "Cheers" feeling

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

128 W 63rd St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)

Popular Items

Brookside Burger$10.99
topped with lettuce, tomato, onion strings and served on a toasted bun.
Crispy Shrimp$11.99
in a red chili aioli.
Chicken Nachos$11.99
smoked chicken, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream, pepper jack cheese, green onions, queso, smoked salsa with fresh made chips.
Brussel Sprouts$3.99
topped with garlic aioli
Hand Cut French Fries$3.99
Chicken Tenders$10.99
hand breaded, crispy served with our spicy ranch and honey mustard.
Fish & Chips$14.99
Boulevard beer battered cod, hand cut fries, cole slaw, and our lemon tartar sauce.
Greek Chicken Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
Chicken Fried Chicken$14.99
hand breaded with pan gravy, mashers and fresh veggie.
Double Diner Cheeseburger$12.99
two 4 oz flat top patties topped with grilled onions and sliced American cheese (served medium well to well done).
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

128 W 63rd St

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bella Napoli

No reviews yet

Napoletano Alimentari

Red Door Woodfired Grill

No reviews yet

Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Kansas City, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪

Brookside Barrio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brookside Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston