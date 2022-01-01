Go
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out

Bringing good old fashioned Americanized Chinese food up to date in Gowanus, Brooklyn...fresh ingredients, prepared daily, and made to order.

NOODLES

437 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1964 reviews)

Popular Items

Sesame Chicken$15.95
Thinly coated white-meat chicken breast, stir-fried with snow peas, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, water chestnuts, onions and celery in our sesame sauce.
Shrimp Eggroll$3.25
Hand-rolled. Filled with shrimp and vegetables.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.50
Vegetarian. Two crispy hand-rolled spring rolls filled with vegetables.
Lo Mein$11.75
Stir-fried egg noodles with choice of item.
Wonton Soup$6.75
Hand-rolled pork wontons, house roasted pork and spicy tagarashi pepper in our homemade chicken broth.
General Tso’s Chicken$15.95
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
Chicken & Broccoli$15.50
Tender pieces of white meat chicken breast, onions, bell peppers and fresh broccoli stir-fried in our master sauce.
M&P Pork Dumplings$8.50
Back by popular demand. Shanghai style (thin wrapper) with pork, cilantro, scallion. 6 per order.
Roast Pork Bao Buns$7.95
Two steamed bao buns with slow-cooked, marinated roasted pork and pickled cucumber.
Fried Rice$10.75
Made to order. Jasmine white rice stir-fried with low-sodium soy sauce, egg, beansprouts, peas, carrots and choice of item.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

437 3rd Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
