MT's Local

We have always believed that there is a right time to enjoy food, at its absolute peak. Our chefs work closely with local producers to select products when they are at their best. MT’s Local is taking this philosophy a step further and sourcing more products from our local producers in New England and the Northeast. Every day you will find chalkboard specials featuring local farms, and local fisherman.

212 Main St.

Popular Items

Caramelized Onion, Chicken & Bacon Pizza$20.00
Caramelized onion, chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, scallion and maple soy drizzle.
Soup of the Day$10.00
Chicken Fennel Orzo with chicken stock, orzo, carrot, fennel, tarragon, onion, lemon
Large Mediterranean Salad$16.00
Mixed greens topped with marinated mushrooms, artichokes, zucchini, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, feta, tomato, red onions, cous cous, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Small Mediterranean Salad$10.00
Mixed greens topped with marinated mushrooms, artichokes, zucchini, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, feta, tomato, red onion, cous cous, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Large Field Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, garlic & ham croutons, with scallion sour cream dressing.
Italian Sausage Pizza$20.00
Four cheese, sausage, grilled onion, ricotta, tomato jam, and basil.
Meatloaf$24.00
Chive mashed potato, garlic grilled broccolini, and bbq demi-glace
Pan Seared Salmon$31.00
Parmesan butternut squash, braised fennel and apples finished with a sage bernaise
603 BBQ Burger$18.00
Grafton Farm maple wood smoke cheddar, grilled red onions, lettuce, tomato, candied bacon, avocado, 603 Pale Ale BBQ sauce.
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Southern breaded fried chicken breast, creamy pickle slaw, bread & butter pickles, red onion.
Location

212 Main St.

Nashua NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
