Michael's Cafe

35 YEARS OF AWARD-WINNING QUALITY FOOD, SERVICE AND ATMOSPHERE!

2119 York Road

Popular Items

Greek Salad$12.00
Feta, Kalamata, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Tomato, Pepperoncini, House Dressing.
Lobstah' Roll$36.00
hot tail, knuckle, & claw meat, split-top roll, drawn butter
Wrapped Utensil Kit
Bistro French Fries$4.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Brioche Bun, Served with Cocktail Sauce, House Kettle Chips & Pickle
Classic Burger$14.00
Custom Blend Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Secret Sauce, Brioche Bun. Hand Cut French Fries
Split Level | Bowl$9.00
The perfect mix of our famous Maryland Crab Soup & Cream of Crab Soup
Apple & Walnut Salad$14.00
Gala apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese & mixed greens tossed in a house-made champagne vinaigrette
Cream of Crab | Bowl$11.00
A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations
Caesar Salad$12.00
'Grana Padano', herb croutons, creamy garlic-parm dressing
2119 York Road

Timonium MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
