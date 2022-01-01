Michael's Cafe
35 YEARS OF AWARD-WINNING QUALITY FOOD, SERVICE AND ATMOSPHERE!
2119 York Road
Popular Items
Location
2119 York Road
Timonium MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nick's Grandstand Grill and Crabhouse Concessions
NICKS GRANDSTAND Grill &Crabhouse
Concessions
Il Basilico Trattoria
You can place you order online trough "TOAST TAKE OUT"
Lake Street Pub
An American Pub, serving simple food made with care from local ingredients when it makes sense. We have 26 beers on tap.
Lyfe Acai & Smoothie Bar
We are an organic acai & smoothie truck. We love health; being healthy and sharing our delicious acai. We are like no other, not mixing our acai with fruit juices, animal or plant milks. We serve acai the way it should be, in its pure state. #LiveYourBestLyfe
Order Online!