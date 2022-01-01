Michael's Casual Dining - Athens

Go
Michael’s Casual Dining is an eatery where Tennessee locals and visitors alike can relax and enjoy some good ol’ comfort food and finger-lickin’ BBQ favorites. Cooked with fresh ingredients and a lot of love, our dishes are full of flavor and bound to satisfy everyone in the family. Drafted and bottled beer, private rooms, members club, catering -- that’s four more reasons why you’ll love our place. Need two more? Everything is homemade and made to order! Whether folks are stopping by for lunch or dinner, everyone can expect friendly and welcoming service from us.

925 Congress Pkwy N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Michael's Boneless Wings$11.99
Soon to be famous! Fresh boneless wings, fried and dipped in your favorite sauce: mild, hot, lemon pepper, teriyaki or BBQ
Coconut-Crusted Tenders$14.99
Fresh, never frozen, chicken tenders hand-dipped in a flaky coconut batter, fried and served with a side of our piña colada dipping sauce. Served with your choice of side
Michael's Famous Tenders$12.99
Fresh chicken tenders lightly dusted, fried to golden and served with your choice of one side item
Southwest Eggroll$10.99
A crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken, corn, jack cheese, jalapeño, black beans, spinach and red pepper. Served with our own homemade ranch dressing
BBQ Dinner Spud$10.49
Pulled Pork piled high in a jumbo Spud covered with BBQ Sauce, cheese mix & bacon served with sour cream & butter. Served with baked beans
Classic Hamburger$10.49
A Fresh Certified Angus Beef burger grilled and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with French Fries.
Chicken Tender Salad$11.99
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken with a delicious array of fresh garden greens. Need some extra flavor? Get your chicken seasoned with lemon pepper or blackened
Cowboy Burger$11.99
Fresh, Certified Angus beef topped with crisp bacon, melted cheese, tobacco onions and our house-made BBQ sauce. Served with French Fries.
Steak and Chicken$16.99
Hand cut 6 oz fresh sirloin steak cooked to your liking served with our famous hand breaded fresh chicken tenders
ChK'n Fingers$4.45
Location

Athens TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
