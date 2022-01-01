Go
Michael's Casual Dining - Etowah

862 U.S. 411

Popular Items

Cowboy Burger$10.99
Fresh, Certified Angus beef topped with crisp bacon, melted cheese, tobacco onions and our house-made BBQ sauce. Served with French Fries.
Bread Loaf$2.00
Michael's Boneless Wings$11.99
Soon to be famous! Fresh boneless wings, fried and dipped in your favorite sauce: mild, hot, lemon pepper, teriyaki or BBQ
Loaded Cheddar Fries$8.99
Smothered with creamy cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side of ranch
Classic Hamburger$9.99
A Fresh Certified Angus Beef burger grilled and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with French Fries.
Kids tenders$4.45
Michael's Famous Tenders$12.99
Fresh chicken tenders lightly dusted, fried to golden and served with your choice of one side item
Side Salad$2.99
Chicken Tender Salad$11.99
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken with a delicious array of fresh garden greens. Need some extra flavor? Get your chicken seasoned with lemon pepper or blackened
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Our house-smoked pulled pork piled on a Kaiser bun with BBQ sauce on the side. Served with French Fries.
Location

862 U.S. 411

Etowah TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
