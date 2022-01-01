Go
Toast

Michael's Deli & Seafood

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

4601 Altama Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

Tilapia 1 Pc Dinner$7.99
HUSHPUPPY$0.20
Chicken Tenders Basket$4.99
Turkey Club Sandwich$6.29
Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on 3 Pieces of White Toast, Cut Into Triangles.
Fries$2.69
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.69
Po Boy - Shrimp$6.99
Golden Fried Bite Sized Shrimp Served on a Toasted Hoagie with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar
Regular (20 oz)$2.49
Reuben$6.99
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Fresh Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing Grilled to Perfection on Marble Rye Bread
Large (32 oz)$2.69
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Takeout

Location

4601 Altama Ave

Brunswick GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WRAP HAPPY, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr. Shuck's Seafood

No reviews yet

Hooked at First Bite!
Whether you are looking for a fresh market, dine in or just a quick take out, family owned and operated Mr. Shuck’s Seafood is the destination for you! Don’t expect silver service or fancy décor. We invite you to a relaxed Southern food adventure. The creations served here are very simple, yet mind blowing in their flavor. But, don’t just just take our words for it, come and experience the delicious eats from under the sea first hand. You can feast on blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or buffalo eggs. Bring your friends and family and have a seafood feast. We will absolutely rock your world!

Mr. Shuck's Food Truck

No reviews yet

Hooked at First Bite!
Whether you are looking for a fresh market, dine in or just a quick take out, family owned and operated Mr. Shuck’s Seafood is the destination for you! Don’t expect silver service or fancy décor. We invite you to a relaxed Southern food adventure. The creations served here are very simple, yet mind blowing in their flavor. But, don’t just just take our words for it, come and experience the delicious eats from under the sea first hand. You can feast on blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or buffalo eggs. Bring your friends and family and have a seafood feast. We will absolutely rock your world!

FLETC Student Center

No reviews yet

CLOSED!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston