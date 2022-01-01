Go
Toast

Michael's Downtown

A Long Beach favorite since 2013, Michael's Downtown transforms the freshest locally sourced ingredients into crave-worthy Italian food for our guests to enjoy. Our menu ranges from hand-made pasta and wood-fired pizza to wholesome salads and grain bowls. It's the quality of our food, combined with the variety in our menu and our warm and casual atmosphere, that has made Michael's Downtown the go-to spot for fresh and healthy Italian food.

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

210 E 3rd Street Ste C • $$

Avg 4.2 (2301 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$16.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, & extra virgin olive oil
Cacio e Pepe$19.00
House-made chitarra pasta with cacio cheese, black pepper, white wine, and garlic
Spinach Ravioli$20.00
Handmade ravioli pasta stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese, with fresh butter sage sauce, Parmesan, wood-fired roasted pistachios
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Chicken Milanese baked with house-made mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, roasted potatoes
Bolognese$22.00
House-made tagliatelle pasta, with prime hand-ground beef, pork, and veal sauce
Italian Meatlovers$20.00
Calabrese, Cotto, sausage, pancetta, tomato sauce, and house-made mozzarella
Prosciutto & Burrata with Pear$16.00
Sliced prosciutto di Parma, burrata, and bruléed pear
Salame Picante$20.00
spicy calabrese, tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella
Sausage & Mushroom$20.00
sausage, forest mushrooms, tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella
Caesar$15.00
Romaine, herbed croutons, grana, with roasted garlic Caesar dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

210 E 3rd Street Ste C

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Catch Seafood House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Foundation Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

We serve Sandwiches, Salads, Soup, Boba, Beer and Wine and offer Catering and delivery services.

The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pop's Java

No reviews yet

Family owned in memory of commercial fishing Father

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston