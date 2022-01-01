Go
Toast

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

Call with questions - (216) 230-8022
Happy Hour Mon-Thu!
Takeout & Curbside ONLY!

3427 Tuttle Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$15.00
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmesan
MGFD Burger$22.00
7oz burger, middlefield cheddar cheese, Bacon, green tomato relish, mayo served w/ fries
Wood-Fired Focaccia$6.00
herb-shallot butter
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
parmesan, pickled red onion, capers, crunchy breadcrumbs
Strozzapreti$18.00
pepitas-arugula pesto, charred lemon, stracciatella
Pan-Roasted Half Chicken$35.00
new potatoes, frisee, grana padano, carrot top pesto, pan jus
Side of Fries$7.00
Hummus & Wood-Fired Laffa$9.00
pickled red onion, evoo
See full menu

Location

3427 Tuttle Road

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HathCaff Cafe

No reviews yet

The HathCaff is an all student run café located near the entrance of the Learning Commons at Hathaway Brown School. We are committed to getting students involved in the behind-the-scenes aspects of running a business. The executive team, composed of 5 upper school students, does everything from finding vendors, managing a budget and real money, and creating marketing plans, to hiring baristas, setting up catering events, and serving the food and drinks on the menu. The café offers real-world business experience for all HB students and provides a great opportunity for students of the Center for Business and Finance.

Domo Yakitori & Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Garden City

No reviews yet

A cocktail-focused rooftop bar and event space in Shaker Heights' Van Aken District.

chutney b

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston