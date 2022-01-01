Go
Michael's On Naples

Fine Italian cuisine & extensive wine options in a sophisticated setting, plus rooftop seating.

5620 E 2nd St

Popular Items

Barbabietola$16.00
Roasted beets, pistachio pesto,
mustard frill, sherry vinaigrette
Lasagna Family Meal$50.00
FAMILY PACK FOR 2 PEOPLE INCLUDES Housemade Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, bechamel, Amatriciana Misticanza salad, almond cake, and fresh bread.
AVAILABLE FRIDAY, SATURDAY, & SUNDAY ONLY
Lasagna$28.00
Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, béchamel, Amatriciana sauce
Pizzetta Salsiccia$16.00
Flat bread with pesto, sausage and peppers
Spaghetti Aragosta$40.00
Spaghetti pasta, half Maine lobster, cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chili, roasted garlic, white wine
Branzino$40.00
Grilled whole Mediterranean sea bass, green beans, parsimonio, frisée salad
Gnocchi$28.00
Potato dumpling, braised short rib, taleggio cheese
Spaghetti with Meatballs Family Meal$50.00
FAMILY MEAL FOR 2 PEOPLE INCLUDES Housemade Spaghetti with braised pork meatballs. Green beans salad with heirloom tomatoes, red onions. Misticanza salad, almond cake, and fresh bread
Selezione di Mozzarella$18.00
Burrata, mozzarella di bufala ,
house made mozzarella,
grilled bread
Orecchiette$28.00
Ear shaped pasta, pork sausage, rapini, garlic, white wine
Location

5620 E 2nd St

Long Beach CA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
