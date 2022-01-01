Michael's Pizza and Subs
New, nice restaurant in the Berea/Belair Edison neighborhood. Great atmosphere to grab a bite to eat with friends and family. We also have carryout and delivery.
Come in and enjoy!
1914 Edison Highway
Popular Items
Location
1914 Edison Highway
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Blake’s Crab House, Inc.
Call ahead, save time!!
The Belair
A sophisticated cocktail bar serving savory foods.
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet
Come in and enjoy!
Avenue Sushi
Come in and enjoy! NOW offering delivery!