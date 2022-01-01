Go
Michael's Pizza and Subs

New, nice restaurant in the Berea/Belair Edison neighborhood. Great atmosphere to grab a bite to eat with friends and family. We also have carryout and delivery.
1914 Edison Highway

Popular Items

Med French Fries$3.79
Lg French Fries$4.99
Cheese Fish 8"$8.59
Italian Cold Cut 8"$8.59
Large Fountain$2.79
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$3.50
Chicken Cheesesteak 8"$8.59
16" Cheese Pizza$13.95
Sm French Fries$2.49
Cheese Steak 8"$8.59
1914 Edison Highway

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am
