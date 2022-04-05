Go
Michael's Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza

Michael's Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2629 Beaver Ave

Des Moines, IA 50310

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Medium Create Your Own$11.50
12 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.
Onion Rings$4.49
Hand battered and deep fried, thin and crispy. Served with your choice of ranch dressing or Ketchup.
House Salad$5.49
Fresh greens topped with red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumber slices, chick peas, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Large Create Your Own$14.00
14 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.49
Rotella’s Italian Bread loaf covered with garlic butter, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce
Pizza Chips$5.00
Michael's Crust topped with Rosemary and Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a marinara sauce.
Chicken Wings$9.99
6 deep fried, crispy chicken wings served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Large Michael's Favorite$18.45
Michael's Original Red Sauce, B&B Deli's Italian Sausage, red onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and mozzarella
Large Supreme$19.95
Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, topped with mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
Spinach Artichoke Dip$7.99
Warm, green spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan and goat cheese.
Served with fresh, oven-baked pizza chips.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

2629 Beaver Ave, Des Moines IA 50310

Directions

Gallery

Michael's Pizza image
Michael's Pizza image
Michael's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zora
orange starNo Reviews
2120 Ingersoll Ave Des Moines, IA 50312
View restaurantnext
The Other Place
orange starNo Reviews
12401 University Ave Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
Fong's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1450 SW Vintage Pkwy Suite 120 Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Bumblebee Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Papa's Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 566
214 W Van Dorn St Polk City, IA 50226
View restaurantnext
Scornovacca's Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 22
286 W hickman rd waukee, IA 50263
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Des Moines

Fong's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 3,821
223 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Chi
orange star4.7 • 2,516
5418 Douglas Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
Scornovacca's Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,794
1930 SE 14th St Des Moines, IA 50320
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,227
400 SE 6th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Des Moines

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Michael's Pizza

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston