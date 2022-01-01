Michaels Pizzeria

Go
Michael’s Pizzeria has been serving the best Napoli-style wood-fired pizza since 2010—and Zagat even named us a “Top Pizza Joint” in 2013. We earned the highest overall score for a pizzeria in the United States that same year.

5616 E. 2nd Street

Insalata di Arugula$11.00
Arugula, grana cheese, olive oil and lemon dressing
Piatto di Salumi$18.00
Selected traditional Italian cold cuts with Parmesan and marinated olives.
Caesar$13.00
Romaine, herbed croutons, white anchovies, grana, and Caesar dressing.
Caprino e Carciofi$16.00
Pesto, artichokes, fingerling potatoes, goat cheese, and house-made mozzarella.
Capricciosa$17.00
Prosciutto Cotto, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, house-made mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
Mozzarella e Speck$9.00
Baked house-made mozzarella wrapped in slices of cured and smoked ham baked in tomato sauce.
Olive Miste$5.00
Marinated mixed olives.
Fennel & Artichoke$13.00
Shaved fennel, confit artichokes, goat cheese, oranges, pine nuts, arugula, and white balsamic dressing.
Calzone 4 Formaggi$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, fontina, smoked mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms.
Margherta$15.00
House-made mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, and extra virgin olive oil
Long Beach CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
