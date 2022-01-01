Go
Michael's Restaurant

Birmingham's premier steak and seafood restaurant located in the Negro Southern League Museum in the Parkside District. Enjoydining in or curbside pickup for dinner Tuesday through Saturday or Brunch on Sunday. For info on the rooftop Go to www.barsebastian.com

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

1525 1st ave S • $$

Avg 4.8 (140 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Shrimp and Grits$25.00
Lobster Tail Bites$29.00
Delmonico$40.00
Large Caesar Salad$11.00
Fish of the day w/ Lemon Beurre Blanc$32.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1525 1st ave S

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Established in 1991, The Purple Onion is a deli and grill that has been serving authentic and delicious Mediterranean cuisine to the Birmingham, Alabama community. We have three locations: Hoover, Inverness and Hueytown.

The Purple Onion was birthed from the passion of sharing the bursting flavor of the Mediterranean streets as well as our twist on American comfort food.

