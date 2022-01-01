Go
Michael's Italian Feast

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

1302 E Washington St • $$

Avg 4.7 (242 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti Family Feast$26.99
CARRY OUT ONLY
Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
Cinnamon Bread
Tortellini Family Feast$29.99
Feast includes 1/2 gallon pasta, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
Garlic Bread
Mike's Sub$9.99
16"
3 Mike's Subs for 23.99$23.99
16"
Pizza Bread$7.99
Pizza Burger$8.99
#1 - 1/2 Mike's Sub$10.99
Includes 8" Mike's Sub, bag of chips & drink
Grilled Cheese$7.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1302 E Washington St

East Peoria IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
