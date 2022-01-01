Go
Michael's Italian Feast

Michael's Italian Feast

PIZZA • SALADS

1902 S. Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Mike's Subs for 23.99$23.99
16"
Tortellini Family Feast$29.99
CARRY OUT ONLY
Feast includes 1/2 gallon tortellini, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
Chef Salad$11.69
Grilled Cheese$7.99
Cinnamon Bread
Pizza Bread$7.99
Mike's Sub$9.99
16"
Cheese
Spaghetti Family Feast$26.99
CARRY OUT ONLY
Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
Garlic Bread
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1902 S. Main St

Eureka IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
