Go
Michael's Italian Feast image
Italian
Pizza
Salad

Michael's Italian Feast

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

$$

605 Upper Ten Mile Creek Rd

Germantown Hills, IL 61548

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Cheese
3 Mike's Subs for 23.99$23.99
16"
Cinnamon Bread
Tortellini Family Feast$29.99
CARRY OUT ONLY
Feast includes 1/2 gallon tortellini, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
Garlic Bread
Mike's Sub$9.99
16"
Fresh-Baked Bread
Pizza Bread$7.99
Raspberry Walnut Salad$11.99
Spaghetti Family Feast$26.99
CARRY OUT ONLY
Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

605 Upper Ten Mile Creek Rd, Germantown Hills IL 61548

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Germantown Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brickhouse BBB

No reviews yet

Brickhouse BBQ Burgers and Brew

Bernardi's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alpha Bravo Grill and Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Michael's Italian Feast

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston