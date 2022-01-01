Michael's Italian Feast
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
1006 Peoria St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1006 Peoria St
Washington IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
FaireCoffee
Located on the Historic Washington Square. We are here to serve you! Curbside, Takeout, Indoor Service & Dining
FaireCoffee
Come in and enjoy!
Brickhouse BBB
Brickhouse BBQ Burgers and Brew
Bernardi's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!