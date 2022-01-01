Michelangelo's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA
7280 Gb Alford Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7280 Gb Alford Hwy
Holly Springs NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tapline
Craft beer and wine bar
Pimiento Tea Room
check the website for operating hours and other information!
www. pimientotearoom.com
Vieni Ristobar
Come on in and enjoy!
Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
Creatively Caffeinated