Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

We are excited to share our All Day menu with you! For contactless pick-up please pay online and call when you reach "Curbside PickUp #3" which is located in front of the restaurant on 40th street.
Looking to dine-in? Call our reservations desk at (305) 573-5550 or visit OpenTable for online booking.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

130 NE 40th St • $$$

Avg 4.6 (6640 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$10.00
Steak au Poivre$69.00
Wood Roasted Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Slow Roasted Short Rib$39.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

130 NE 40th St

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
