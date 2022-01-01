Burritos in
Michigan City
/
Michigan City
/
Burritos
Michigan City restaurants that serve burritos
El Cantarito
336 DUNES PLAZA, MICHIGAN CITY
No reviews yet
Burritos Fajita
$11.00
Burrito El Cantarito
$12.50
More about El Cantarito
GRILL
Creekside Bar & Grill
3015 E Michigan Blvd, Michigan City
Avg 4.6
(301 reviews)
Spicy Beef Burrito
$9.00
More about Creekside Bar & Grill
