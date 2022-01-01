Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
Michigan City
/
Michigan City
/
Shrimp Basket
Michigan City restaurants that serve shrimp basket
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
The Boathouse Grill
701 Washington St, Michigan City
Avg 4.5
(10 reviews)
6 Piece Shrimp Basket
$11.99
More about The Boathouse Grill
Social Que BBQ and Catering
2824 East Michigan Bvld, Michigan City
No reviews yet
Shrimp Basket
$14.00
More about Social Que BBQ and Catering
Browse other tasty dishes in Michigan City
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Tacos
Patty Melts
Burritos
Cheese Pizza
More near Michigan City to explore
Valparaiso
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Chesterton
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
New Buffalo
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Stevensville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1370 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston