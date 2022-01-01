Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Michigan City

Michigan City restaurants
Michigan City restaurants that serve shrimp basket

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

The Boathouse Grill

701 Washington St, Michigan City

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
6 Piece Shrimp Basket$11.99
More about The Boathouse Grill
Social Que BBQ and Catering

2824 East Michigan Bvld, Michigan City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$14.00
More about Social Que BBQ and Catering

