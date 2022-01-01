Tacos in Michigan City

Michigan City restaurants that serve tacos

El Cantarito image

 

El Cantarito

336 DUNES PLAZA, MICHIGAN CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Steak Taco Dinner$10.50
Tacos De Birria$12.00
Taco Trio$10.00
More about El Cantarito
Creekside Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Creekside Bar & Grill

3015 E Michigan Blvd, Michigan City

Avg 4.6 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Surf and Turf Tacos$12.50
Quesa Tacos$12.00
More about Creekside Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Social Que BBQ and Catering

2824 East Michigan Bvld, Michigan City

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Brisket Tacos$8.00
Street Style Taco served with Pineapple Pico, Cheese and Magic Sauce
3 Steak Tacos$9.00
3 Street Style Steak Tacos topped with pineapple pico, cheese, and magic sauce
3 Chicken Tacos$8.00
Street Style Tacos served with Pineapple Pico, Cheese and magic sauce.
More about Social Que BBQ and Catering

