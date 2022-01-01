Tacos in Michigan City
Michigan City restaurants that serve tacos
El Cantarito
336 DUNES PLAZA, MICHIGAN CITY
|Cheese Steak Taco Dinner
|$10.50
|Tacos De Birria
|$12.00
|Taco Trio
|$10.00
GRILL
Creekside Bar & Grill
3015 E Michigan Blvd, Michigan City
|Surf and Turf Tacos
|$12.50
|Quesa Tacos
|$12.00
Social Que BBQ and Catering
2824 East Michigan Bvld, Michigan City
|3 Brisket Tacos
|$8.00
Street Style Taco served with Pineapple Pico, Cheese and Magic Sauce
|3 Steak Tacos
|$9.00
3 Street Style Steak Tacos topped with pineapple pico, cheese, and magic sauce
|3 Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
Street Style Tacos served with Pineapple Pico, Cheese and magic sauce.