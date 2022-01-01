Michigan Farmhouse Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
109 N Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
109 N Main St
Clarksville MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Main Street BBQ
Excellent, 100% wood fired BBQ in the heart of Lowell, MI.
Flat River Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Ripple
Ripple sets out to be an inviting restaurant and bar, serving intentionally crafted food and drinks while putting community first, people over profits, and progress over perfection. We also look to pay homage to the cultures that have helped influence our craft in a respectful way.
Northside Pizza
Northside Pizza Since 1972! 1st Real Pizza Place in Barry County.