Michigan Farmhouse Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

109 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (380 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Sticks$6.99
Fresh dough covered with our two cheese blend and baked. Topped with garlic butter and romano cheese. Served with a side of our housemade red sauce
12" Pizza$10.50
All build your own pizzas are standard red sauce - sub pesto or white sauce in order
Boneless Wings$14.99
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of Sweet Baby Rays, homemade buffalo or parmesan garlic sauce. Served with a side of housemade ranch or bleu cheese
Garlic Knots$5.99
Our house dough, baked, smothered in garlic butter, Italian seasoning and romano cheese
Bread Sticks$5.99
Fresh dough baked home-style, topped with garlic butter and romano cheese. Served with a side of our homemade red sauce
Tossed Salad$6.99
Salad greens, tomato, red onion, green pepper, cheese. Served with ranch dressing
16" Deluxe$19.99
Red sauce, two cheese blend, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, white onion, green pepper, green olives and fresh Italian sausage
Extra Ranch Cup$0.25
14" Pizza$12.50
All build your own pizzas are standard red sauce - sub pesto or white sauce in order
16" Pizza$14.50
All build your own pizzas are standard red sauce - sub pesto or white sauce in order
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

109 N Main St

Clarksville MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
